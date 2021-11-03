Has election stress impacted your sleep?

“The world we have created today is a product of our thinking; it cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” – Commonly attributed to Albert Einstein. Aren’t we all so very wearied by the political rhetoric and now the potential maiming or worse that has been attempted toward high-profile political individuals in our country and contemplating how different is the world now compared to that in which many of us grew up? How these headlines relate to our health and well-being (my usual topics) can be summed up in one word: STRESS!

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO