Elections

Has election stress impacted your sleep?

fox5dc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection stress certainly impacted some people's sleep –...

www.fox5dc.com

MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
readthereporter.com

Change your thinking, cut down on stress

“The world we have created today is a product of our thinking; it cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” – Commonly attributed to Albert Einstein. Aren’t we all so very wearied by the political rhetoric and now the potential maiming or worse that has been attempted toward high-profile political individuals in our country and contemplating how different is the world now compared to that in which many of us grew up? How these headlines relate to our health and well-being (my usual topics) can be summed up in one word: STRESS!
HEALTH
b969fm.com

Memes Reportedly Lower Your Stress Levels

News you can use! Apparently, all of your chronic social media scrolling habits may actually be doing your health some good!. A new study reports that memes have helped Americans deal with stress related to the pandemic, noting that those who viewed memes felt “calmer and more content” afterward. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Stress#Election#Daylight Saving Time#Fox#Wmal
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Wellness: Sleep your way to better health

We live in challenging times and resiliency is more important than ever before. To be resilient is to be flexible and adapt to our ever-changing environment. So how do we cultivate ourselves to be more flexible? Maybe it’s best to sleep on it. Insomnia and disturbed sleep affect more than...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
henryford.com

Trying To Manage Your Stress Levels? A Stress Tracker Could Help

The past 18 months have produced record-breaking stress levels for all of us. Even before the pandemic hit, many Americans regularly faced toxic stress. Yet, some people have become so accustomed to thriving under pressure they don't even realize they're stressed. "We all know when we're feeling anxious or overwhelmed,"...
MENTAL HEALTH
CNET

Your sleep data, explained: Sleeping heart rate, breathing rate and HRV

Wrist-worn smartwatches or fitness trackers can do much more than take calls and track workouts these days, and if you have one, you should take advantage of all the snazzy features, sleep tracking in particular. Tracking your sleep can reveal a wealth of information about your health that you may've...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Your bedtime impacts heart health. Here’s why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Bedtimes are probably something many people only associate with children. However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Thrive Global

Improve your Sleep. Improve your Productivity.

Poor sleep hygiene negatively impacts your ability to focus, your working memory, decision making and problem-solving skills. According to the Sleep Foundation.Org here are the suggested requirements for sleep:. Age 6-13: 9-11 hours. Age 14-17: 8-10 hours. Age 18-25: 7-9 hours. Age 26-64: 7-9 hours. Age 65+: 7-8 hours. Excluding...
HEALTH
SlashGear

Sleep deprivation impacts how you walk finds study

If you ever tried to go to work or school after sleeping only a few hours the night before and had a hard time walking around, there’s a reason for that. A new study from MIT has been published showing that sleep deprivation can impact how you walk. According to the MIT study, making up for lost sleep can remedy fatigue-induced clumsiness, even if it’s only a few extra hours of sleep on the weekend.
SCIENCE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Increased screen time during pandemic impacting teen sleep

More kids are using even more screens like tablets, phones and laptops since the pandemic but that extra screen time isn’t always healthy. Researchers from the University of California at San Francisco focused on 12 to 13-year-olds, and the study shows screen time for teens doubled from nearly four to eight hours during the pandemic. That doesn’t include time spent online for school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Insider

The best essential oils for stress, headaches, sleep, and more

Aromatherapy may help a number of conditions including stress, anxiety, headache, and nausea. Some popular aromatherapy oils include lavender, tea tree, peppermint, and eucalyptus. Be careful when diffusing essential oils for aromatherapy as it can be dangerous for pets and children. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Aromatherapy,...
HEALTH
Technician Online

OPINION: Reduce your stress with dog therapy

It’s no secret college is hard. “Look after your mental health” is a message we’ve all heard countless times. We all know it’s important to take care of ourselves, but how often do we actively carve out space for doing so? As students, busy schedules often make it difficult to prioritize our mental well-being. However, the frenzy of college makes it much more important to prioritize our mental health.
PETS
theintelligencer.com

6 ways to de-stress your home for National Stress Awareness Day

National Stress Awareness Day is today and with it comes various ways to relieve the stress of every day life. One place you can start is to de-stress your home. According to some science-backed design tips, there are specific ways to bring serenity to your home environment. And, consequently, to your life.
LIFESTYLE
yoursun.com

Daylight saving time: How to handle your sleep

Let’s face it, most of us don’t get enough sleep even though we’re very aware of just how important it is for our physical, mental and emotional health. And while getting in the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night is a struggle for many adults at all times of the year, adjusting clocks due to daylight saving time can pose an even greater challenge for bedtime routines, said Dr. Aneesa Das, a pulmonologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who specializes in sleep medicine.
VACCINES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH

