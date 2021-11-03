CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Freezing, Fog, 70 Degree Weekend Ahead in Fort Collins

By Shelby
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a dreary, foggy and cold start to November, the rest of the week is lookin' up. Even though we sort of got our first snow on Monday (Does it count though?), don't...

99.9 The Point

When Will That First Big Snowfall Hit Fort Collins This Year?

Crazy to think we haven't had our first accumulating snowfall yet, or is it? We ALL know that predicting when it's going to snow in Ft Collins is like predicting how many prairie dogs are roaming around Northern Colorado. IMPOSSIBLE but...we can take a look back at the last few years and check out every single first day of measurable snowfall by date and how much fell on that day and get a general idea but let's face it, it's a crapshoot.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Christmas 2021 in Loveland: Winter Wonderlights Events

Festive lights are a huge part of the holiday season, whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, or the many other celebrations this time of year. Loveland's Winter Wonderlights will bring a smile to your face, even when you're wearing a mask. Lights, music, and a even taller tree than before.
LOVELAND, CO
Remains of Missing Skiier Found in Colorado After Nearly 40 Years

Authorities have discovered the remains of a skier who went missing nearly 40 years ago in Rocky Mountain National Park. 9News reports that Rudi Moder, 27, disappeared in February of 1983, while he was on a night skiing trip near the Zimmerman Lake Trailhead over Thunder Pass. When he did not return to Fort Collins, where he was living at the time, after six days, his roommate reported him missing.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

