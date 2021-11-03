After Freezing, Fog, 70 Degree Weekend Ahead in Fort Collins

Crazy to think we haven't had our first accumulating snowfall yet, or is it? We ALL know that predicting when it's going to snow in Ft Collins is like predicting how many prairie dogs are roaming around Northern Colorado. IMPOSSIBLE but...we can take a look back at the last few years and check out every single first day of measurable snowfall by date and how much fell on that day and get a general idea but let's face it, it's a crapshoot.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO