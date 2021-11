Android 12 is here, or it is if you have a Pixel. While most Android owners will have to wait a little while longer before they get their hands on it, anyone with a Pixel 3 or newer can now upgrade to the new operating system. Doing so will provide them with a wide range of useful and fun new features, from a revamped notification shade and Material You to extra privacy controls and support for digital car keys. There’s even a design refresh, giving Android an inviting new look involving bigger icons and bolder colors, all of which combine to make the system more engaging.

