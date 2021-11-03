CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growth Energy submits notice of intent to sue EPA over biofuel delays

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowth Energy submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency a notice of intent to sue regarding its failure to timely fulfill the agency’s statutory obligation. The notice sent Tuesday focuses on EPA’s delay in...

eenews.net

EPA rules may spark legal war over social cost of methane

EPA’s proposed methane rules could be the next target for legal opponents of the Biden administration’s approach to estimating the value of curbing greenhouse gases. The proposal would place limits on methane emissions from new and existing sources in the oil and gas sector, as part of a multiagency rule package targeting the potent greenhouse gas. The rules are among the first to use the Biden team’s interim social cost of methane calculation, which puts a dollar value on the emissions of a metric ton of the heat-trapping gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stjosephpost.com

Governors explore ways for states to expand biofuel sales

A bipartisan group of governors asked the Biden administration for guidance on an action that could expand fuel sales containing a higher ethanol blend. The letter was sent following action by an appeals court that struck down a 2019 ruling that allowed year-round sales of E15. Reuters says farm and...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Potential for Carbon-Scrub Leaks Unites EPA, Energy Dept. (1)

The Energy Department is working with the EPA to ensure that direct-air capture wells sequestering carbon dioxide in the U.S. are properly permitted and monitored to ensure they never leak, an Energy Department official said Friday at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow. Scrubbing carbon dioxide from the air...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arctictoday.com

Alaska agency sues Biden administration over delays to Arctic refuge oil development

The Alaska state agency that bought oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday sued the Biden administration for what it claimed were illegal measures to impede drilling in the environmentally sensitive area. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, nearly the only bidder in the controversial lease...
eenews.net

How EPA methane rule hits energy, from pipelines to politics

The Biden administration’s plan to reduce methane emissions announced yesterday may spark state clashes even as it was called "extremely costly" and drew criticism for allegedly not doing enough to cut oil and gas pollution. The heart of the proposal is an updated EPA regulation on methane from the oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
californianewswire.com

Environmental Org, Coalition For A Safe Environment, Submits Request for The U.S. EPA to Take Over Carson Hydrogen Sulfide Chemical Leak Investigation

Press Conference will be held on Wednesday, November 3. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Coalition For A Safe Environment a 20-year old non-profit environmental justice organization headquartered in Wilmington, California after conducting its own independent investigation of potential sources of the toxic Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Leak in Carson is requesting that the federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take over the investigation.
CARSON, CA
bloomberglaw.com

‘Blockbuster’ Case Threatens EPA’s Climate Action, Rule Delays

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider limits on the scope of EPA’s climate authority could quell agency power to stem carbon emissions while climate policy remains stalled in Congress, observers say. Some legal experts were skeptical that the justices would pick up the group of four petitions, but Friday’s decision...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Taunton Gazette

EPA puts longtime Taunton biz on notice about releases of cancer-causing gas

TAUNTON — The Environmental Protection Agency wants a longtime Taunton company to disclose releases of a cancer-causing gas used to sterilize medical equipment. The EPA picked Professional Contract Sterilization as one of 31 facilities across the country on which it would impose the new reporting requirement. In an Oct. 1...
TAUNTON, MA
stjosephpost.com

Ag groups praise Infrastructure Legislation passage

Weekend passage in the House of Representatives of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act led to a slew of farm groups praising the action. The House passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which includes $550 billion in new spending. The historic bipartisan infrastructure bill addresses the critical infrastructure needs of family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities, according to the National Farmers Union. NFU President Rob Larew responds, “The bill strengthens our food supply chain as it makes tremendous, much-needed investments in the roads, bridges, dams, and waterways that family farmers and ranchers depend on."
CONGRESS & COURTS
offshore-technology.com

BEWI Energy AS and MRC Global Norway AS Have Signed a Letter of Intent

BEWI Energy AS and MRC Global Norway AS (MRC) have entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) to cooperate in strengthening each party’s service and product offering in the supply of valves, valve testing, reverse engineering, onshore and offshore services and to ensure a wider footprint in geographical spread to enhance its position to serve its customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wfcnnews.com

Sierra Club intends to sue Sugar Camp Energy following underground fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Today, Sierra Club Illinois and the Prairie Rivers Network announced that they filed a Notice of Intent to sue Sugar Camp Energy, LLC and American Consolidated Natural Resources following a fire at the Sugar Camp Mine in Akin that has been burning for months. The Sierra Club...
ECONOMY
Grist

In a first, the Justice Department will investigate whether Alabama’s sewage crisis violates civil rights

In a first-of-its-kind investigation, on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Justice, or DOJ, announced an environmental justice probe into wastewater management and infectious disease programs managed by the Alabama Department of Public Health as well as the health department of the state’s Lowndes County. The historic investigation is centered on the widely-chronicled wastewater overflow problems in Lowndes County and the surrounding Black Belt region, which has led to sewage inundating the yards of predominantly Black residents for years.
ALABAMA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Frozen By An Appeals Court

An appeals court in the United States has frozen, on Saturday, the Biden administration’s attempt to have employees of U.S. companies with 100 or more employees who work in the U.S. get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested every week. The appeals court cited “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Biden official response to federal court suspension of vaccine mandate on businesses: Do it anyway

President Joe Biden’s administration, ordered by an appeals court to respond by Monday, wrote its defense of the federal vaccination mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. In it, he tells businesses in America to continue mandating vaccines on their employees, as though he will win the court challenge that has currently put a suspension on his vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
SCIENCE

