Growth Energy submits notice of intent to sue EPA over biofuel delays

Weekend passage in the House of Representatives of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act led to a slew of farm groups praising the action. The House passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which includes $550 billion in new spending. The historic bipartisan infrastructure bill addresses the critical infrastructure needs of family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities, according to the National Farmers Union. NFU President Rob Larew responds, “The bill strengthens our food supply chain as it makes tremendous, much-needed investments in the roads, bridges, dams, and waterways that family farmers and ranchers depend on."
