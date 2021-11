In a world filled with superheroes, sorcerers, aliens, and as we will soon discover, immortal god-like beings, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman is just a normal human guy. For now. Anyone who's picked up a comic or read a Marvel Wikipedia page knows that the fate of Harington's "Eternals" character is much more super than that, but for the time being, all you need to know about Dane Whitman is that he's just a guy who works at London's Natural History Museum and loves his oddly secretive girlfriend, Sersi (Gemma Chan). But when Sersi reveals that she's actually a being known as an Eternal who was sent to Earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from the Deviants, Dane takes everything surprisingly in stride.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO