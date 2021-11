One of the most memorable style moments from Sex and the City was the slinky, gray bodycon dress worn by Carrie Bradshaw, aka Sarah Jessica Parker, in Season 2, episode 15. (You may know the formfitting number as the “Carrie dress.”) The surprisingly understated look became a cult favorite for fans. And according to recent photos of Parker, who wore a similar dress while filming And Just Like That..., the curve-hugging silhouette will be revived for the show’s reboot. Parker’s new “Carrie dress” is Norma Kamali’s Diana Gown. And as opposed to the party girl spirit of Carrie’s ensemble from Season 2, her new outfit reflects a more mature and evolved fashion aesthetic.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO