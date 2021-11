Set to stream on November 12th only on Disney+ is The Simpsons in Plusaversary. Not much else is known about the short other than it will highlight all of the different brands that the streaming service features including The Simpsons (obviously), Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and more. How much of any of these brands will be featured is anyone’s guess at this juncture, but the release will time for what will be “Disney+ Day” that will feature a bunch of surprises coming from the streamer in what has been a very busy year already with shorts from The Simpsons having already been released inspired by both Marvel and Star Wars.

