CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

12-Year-Old Girl Suffering From 'Stomach Pain' Gives Birth, Turns Out Brother Raped Her

By Meera Suresh
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old girl, who was rushed to a hospital after complaining of stomach pain, delivered a child soon after. Further investigation revealed that she was raped by her 14-year-old brother at their family home. A U.K. court heard during a sentencing hearing Monday that the girl was just 11...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

College student from Nigeria convicted of raping 11-year-old victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho man charged with raping 11-year-old girl

RUPERT, Idaho — A Rupert man was charged with felony rape after police said he had been abusing an 11-year-old girl for five years. Jeremy Lewis Dudley, 39, was arraigned Monday on the charge in Minidoka County Magistrate Court. According to court records, police were called to the hospital on...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Stomach Pain#Foster Parents#Sentencing#Wales Online#Swansea Crown Court
International Business Times

Uber Driver Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl After Victim's Father Booked His Car

A 32-year-old Uber driver has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl whose father hired the man to transport the teen to her mother's Washington home. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 after the minor's father booked an Uber, which was driven by Mahdi Ibrahimi, to take the girl to her mom's residence in Burien at around 11 p.m. "Within minutes" of having the girl in the car, the suspect allegedly told the minor to move to the front seat of his Toyota RAV4.
BURIEN, WA
International Business Times

17-Year-Old Boy Follows Mother's Orders, Hacks Grandparents To Death

A search is on for a 17-year-old boy who went missing after brutally hacking his paternal grandparents to death, allegedly on the orders of his mother. Police arrested the teen's mother, hailing from the Indian city of Ludhiana on Wednesday. A manhunt for the accused, a grade 11 student, is on, reported Hindustan Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 11-year-old Morrow girl reported missing after running from brother

MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Wednesday night. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say they were called to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Trammel Road in Morrow, Georgia after reports of a loud argument in the parking lot.
MORROW, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
International Business Times

15-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Being Beaten Up By Teacher, Suspended From School

A 15-year-old boy in India ended his life after he was beaten up and suspended from school for protesting against corporal punishment. The teenager reportedly hanged himself Saturday at his residence in Gorakhpur district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the victim had protested against a teacher for thrashing his younger brother, who studied in the same school. After this, the victim was taken to the principal's office, where he was beaten brutally.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Suffers Shocking COVID-19 Side Effect, Leaving Her In Constant Pain

An 8-year-old girl in Union County, North Carolina, lost all her toenails and suffered other side effects after contracting COVID-19, her mother revealed. The girl, identified as Addie, contracted the virus one week into the school year after she stayed in a classroom where most of her classmates did not wear masks, WSOC-TV Channel 9 reported.
UNION COUNTY, NC
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office. 41-year-old Naun Alcantar-Conrad is charged with rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, among other charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says more charges could...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
Oxygen

3 Guilty In Killing Of 12-Year-Old Girl That Shook New Orleans

Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged a city already struggling with a rise in murders. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were in the courtroom Wednesday when the three men pleaded guilty. One man, Pernell Young, admitted to opening fire during the May 30 shooting outside a graduation party while prosecutors said the other two — 18-year-old Marcus Venible, and 19-year-old Tyrese Riley — were not shooters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Chattanooga Daily News

“Her mother sold fentanyl and her father was an active user”, 2-year-old girl died from fentanyl overdose; parents charged

According to the court documents, both suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child after their 2-year-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors say the 2-year-old girl died on June 13. Deputies and paramedics called to the family’s home were unable to revive her. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer who engaged in relationship with domestic abuse victim jailed

A police officer who engaged in “flirtatious and sexualised” relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed.James Ankrett, 40, sent “provocative selfies” of himself in bed to the victim, who he became involved with after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.He also used the police computer database to find out more about the woman and visited her home in uniform where he kissed her.The 40-year-old, who served as a front line officer for West Midlands Police for 20 years, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy