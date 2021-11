Friday night in Madison Square Garden is quite a ways away from last Saturday at Nationwide Arena, but in a lot of ways it felt the same. In both games, the Blue Jackets weren't great but they weren't terrible. The chances they did generate ended up being stopped by a goalie who turned in a standout effort. They took too many penalties and gave up multiple power-play goals, and they were chasing the game from early on and never quite caught it.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO