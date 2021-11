The US Commerce Department has sanctioned four cybersecurity companies for allegedly selling spyware and other hacking tools to repressive foreign governments. The department's Bureau of Industry and Security added Israeli companies NSO Group and Candiru as well as Russia-based Positive Technologies and Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy (COSEINC) to the Entity List "for engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO