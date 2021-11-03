CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock’s Season 2 Trailer

 8 days ago

School is in session for season two...

‘Saved By the Bell’ Season 2 Will Include Tribute to Dustin Diamond

Peacock’s revival of Saved By the Bell mostly focuses on a new generation of students at Bayside High School, but it does feature appearances by most of the original series’ cast. Season 1 included Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez in supporting roles, and included guest appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies. The only one of the original six Saved By the Bell teens who didn’t at least make a cameo was Dustin Diamond, who played Bayside’s lovable dork Screech. And sadly, Diamond passed away last February before he could film a role in Season 2. (Diamond died after a battle with lung cancer. He was only 44 years old.)
Saved By the Bell season 2 trailer takes junior year to the next level

With just three weeks to go until Saved by the Bell returns for its second season, Peacock has released a trailer, poster and images for its hit revival of the beloved comedy series; check them out here…. In Season 2 of Peacock’s hit comedy SAVED BY THE BELL, Bayside High...
Saved by the Bell Season 2 Trailer Teases Jessie/Slater Romance, More Lisa and... a Showgirls Homage?

The Saved by the Bell revival reignites the feud between Bayside and Valley — and serves up some signature early ’90s looks — in the full-length trailer for Season 2 (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24). The second season sees Bayside go up against Valley (and Miss Trunchbull’s Academy for Giant Athletic Girls) in the Southern California School Spirit Competition — and it’s not just the current student body poised to compete. At the 1:25 mark, we see Kelly (all banged out and back in her old cheerleading outfit), Slater (permed out and wearing his wrestling uniform) and Jessie (in curls, rocking...
Netflix’s Squid Game to Get Second Season

The reaction to the first season left the creator of the series no choice but to make a second one. Earlier this year, Netflix said it was their biggest ever series launch. Now plans are in the works for season 2. Squid Game is a fictional drama from South Korea in which contestants who are in need of money play deadly games to win cash prizes.
Netflix's The Witcher gets a full season two trailer

Yesterday, Netflix released the trailer for season two of their live action adaptation of The Witcher. And it's fun! You can watch it below. Season two will launch on Netflix on December 17th. It's part of a growing collection of Witcher media being producing by Netflix, including the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf released earlier this year and an in-development live action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin. A season three and "kid-friendly" series are also in development.
Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Says One Co-Star Didn’t Want ‘Anything to Do’ With Michael Landon

“Little House on the Prairie” was the wholesome series that delved into the daily life of the close-knit Ingalls family, their neighbors, and their enemies. One character that the show often featured was Harriet Olsen, an antagonist played by Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor. She was the wealthy, snobby, and uptight store owner in town. Her daughter was Nellie Oleson. The other kids didn’t get along well with Nellie because she had a rather bratty attitude.
