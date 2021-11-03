An O.G. Saved By the Bell Couple Gets a Second Chance in Peacock’s Season 2 Trailer

Peacock’s revival of Saved By the Bell mostly focuses on a new generation of students at Bayside High School, but it does feature appearances by most of the original series’ cast. Season 1 included Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez in supporting roles, and included guest appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies. The only one of the original six Saved By the Bell teens who didn’t at least make a cameo was Dustin Diamond, who played Bayside’s lovable dork Screech. And sadly, Diamond passed away last February before he could film a role in Season 2. (Diamond died after a battle with lung cancer. He was only 44 years old.)

