In a performance that resulted in a scoreline of 45-13, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers won their homecoming game on Saturday against the visiting Charlotte 49ers. The loss for Charlotte marked the first time this season that the 49ers have lost consecutive games this season. On the other side, the Tops won their third consecutive game after starting the year 1-4. Charlotte’s inexperienced lineup ran into problems early and often with five different players making their first career start for the 49ers. Meanwhile, WKU looked more balanced than they have all year.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO