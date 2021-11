The family of Kathleen “Kathie” McCormack Durst, who vanished in 1982, is accusing public officials of covering up for convicted killer Robert Durst in the past. Durst, 78, was indicted last week by a grand jury in New York's Westchester County for the murder of Kathie, a presumed homicide that has been pointed to as the catalyst for his other killings. And while Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah called the development a “huge step forward” in the case, Kathie’s family is expressing anger over what they allege was a "cover up" that thwarted justice for decades.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO