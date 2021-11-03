CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus Optics brings 3 Laowa prime lenses, including its wild 24mm F14 Macro Probe lens, to Canon RF and Nikon Z mount cameras

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenus Optics has announced its bringing its popular 24mm F14 2x Macro Probe lens, as well as its 4mm F2.8 Fisheye and 9mm F2.8 Zero-D lenses, to Canon RF and Nikon Z mount mirrorless camera systems. Venus Optics’ press release says the new mount options will be available to...

