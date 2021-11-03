Venus Optics brings 3 Laowa prime lenses, including its wild 24mm F14 Macro Probe lens, to Canon RF and Nikon Z mount cameras

Well, the moment all Nikon shooters have been waiting for has finally arrived. The new flagship Z 9 arrives tomorrow. For professional photographers and longtime Nikonians, this has been an eagerly awaited release. Unlike Nikon's existing mirrorless offerings, the Z 6II and Z 7II, along with their predecessors, the Z 9 is unequivocally expected to be the top of the line. We've already seen hints at its power in a trio of teaser commercials Nikon has released over the last month. The first teaser highlighted the articulation of the rear LCD screen. The second brought wildlife to the foray and the camera's ability to shoot 8K video, beyond the historically arbitrary limit of a half-hour, without suffering from overheating. The third trailer showed off the camera's new tracking autofocus system for sports and action photographers. And today, the company launched a fourth trailer that highlights the camera's ability to shoot blackout-free. You can check out the fourth and final teaser at this link.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO