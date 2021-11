The 2021 World Series has officially been decided, and the 88-win Atlanta Braves walked away with the title after a scorching-hot postseason run. On the one hand, this is probably a poor result long-term for the game, since it further validates owners’ “just get in” mentality that leads to a lot of contenders not going all-in. On the other hand, Atlanta was an example of resilience, losing their superstar outfielder and sitting in the middle of the pack with only the hope of a division title to get in and still choosing to completely revamp at the deadline. Either way, they denied Houston a redemption title leaving them with just their tainted 2017 ring, so that’s cool with me.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO