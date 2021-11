VMware Inc. and Amazon Web Service’s partnership has continued to solidify after providing joint solutions for more than four years. Their collaboration and co-engineering are providing an easy, fast and cost-efficient path toward the hybrid cloud, according to Matthew Morgan (pictured left), vice president of the Cloud Infrastructure Business Group at VMware. It also allows their customers to innovate, improve applications, and obtain a quicker time-to-market. Today, VMware Cloud on AWS is one of AWS’ preferred services for all vSphere workloads.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO