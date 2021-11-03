Temple Square to reopen

'Tis the season to start planning for Christmas activities. There are a bunch going on in the area but one that your kids will always love is ice skating. Palmer Square has made it known that Skating on the Square is coming back this Christmas season. You just can't go wrong with a night out with the family on the ice. Well, the interesting thing is that this is actually a synthetic skating rink, according to Palmer Square Princeton's website.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO