CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Temple Square to reopen

By Universe Contributor
BYU Newsnet
 7 days ago

Even though the Salt Lake Temple is still under construction, Temple Square will continue its phased reopening....

universe.byu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
BYU Newsnet

Temple Square to require vaccination for Christmas activities

For the first time since the pandemic, Temple Square is reopening to the public for Christmas. The light display will be limited due to the pandemic and continued construction on the Salt Lake Temple. Activities will include a new animated nativity, a musical presentation and a Christmas devotional hosted by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSLTV

Christmas lights, activities returning to Temple Square for 2021 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Temple Square will be open to the public this Christmas season with displays, limited lights and other activities. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the festivities will be modified due to construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, but families are invited to walk around parts of the grounds, beginning Nov. 26.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake Tribune

Some Christmas lights will shine at Temple Square, even with construction

Though much of downtown Salt Lake City’s Temple Square is still closed off for construction, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will present a limited version of its traditional Christmas season lights. The church announced Friday its holiday plans — including the presentation of an animated telling of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple Square
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Christmas on Temple Square 2021Public invited to celebrate the light of Christ

Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be open to the public this Christmas season with displays and limited lights. Construction and the COVID-19 pandemic have modified some of the plans for this year’s celebration, but families are invited to walk around parts of the grounds (see map) and experience an animated nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Virtual opportunities to experience Christmas on Temple Square and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ are also available during the holidays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Photo Story: Provo Art Stroll

Every first Friday of the month, the city of Provo puts on a public art show called the “Art Stroll,” featuring local artists and their work. Artwork is displayed in the interiors of participating businesses along Center Street, where spectators can go inside to view it. All artwork is also for sale to the public.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Photos: Work continues on Temple Square renovation project

SALT LAKE CITY — Work is continuing on the massive renovation project at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday. The renovation project started in December 2019 and is expected to continue through 2024. The project will reinforce the temple...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Temple Daily Telegram

Temple to hold shredding event Saturday

Temple’s Solid Waste Division will host a secured shred event, where Temple residents can bring paper documents for shredding and recycling. The event, open to Temple residents, will be from 9-11 .m. Saturday at the city recycling center at 3210 E. Ave. H. “The purpose of this event is twofold....
TEMPLE, TX
Elko Daily Free Press

LDS temple permit approved

ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Planning commissioners unanimously approved the permit Tuesday night following a presentation by Johnny Watson of JRW & Associates of Rexburg, Idaho.
ELKO, NV
Anniston Star

Jacksonville enjoys square dancing without The Square

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s Delta Zeta sorority teamed up with Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) Friday evening to bring the community their first ever Boots and BBQ — a square dancing fundraising event. Originally to be held in the town square, the festivities migrated indoors to the Jacksonville Community...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Post and Courier

Scarecrows in the Square

For the last couple of weeks, an array of scarecrows — some dressed as witches, others as farmers and even one dressed as Harry Potter — decorated Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville. The annual Scarecrows in the Square event is hosted by the Summerville Junior Service League and raises funds...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
94.5 PST

Palmer Square Is Bringing Back Skating on the Square This Winter

'Tis the season to start planning for Christmas activities. There are a bunch going on in the area but one that your kids will always love is ice skating. Palmer Square has made it known that Skating on the Square is coming back this Christmas season. You just can't go wrong with a night out with the family on the ice. Well, the interesting thing is that this is actually a synthetic skating rink, according to Palmer Square Princeton's website.
PRINCETON, NJ
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens seeks comments from denizens

The city is asking its residents to fill out a community input survey in an effort to shape the future of the city. If you live in St. Helens and would like to give local officials a piece of your mind, you're in luck. St. Helens officials are asking residents to fill out a community input survey, sharing with them their likes, dislikes and priorities for the city. Survey results, according to officials, will help align city priorities and shape the future of St. Helens. St. Helens government affairs and project support specialist Rachael Barry has been keeping tabs...
SAINT HELENS, OR
mysoutex.com

Grace Temple Fall Festival

Grace Temple Church, in Goliad, will conduct a fall festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the church annex at 117 South Temple Street. There will be food, fun and games.
GOLIAD, TX
WFMJ.com

Two Jewish temples to merge in Youngstown

Two Jewish temples will merge together on Monday, Nov. 1 to create a new congregation. Congregation Rodef Sholom and Ohev Tzedek - Shaarei Torah Congregation will merge to create the newly formed Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom on Monday. The new temple will be located at 1119 Elm St. in Youngstown,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy