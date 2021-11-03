Temple Square to reopen

The city is asking its residents to fill out a community input survey in an effort to shape the future of the city. If you live in St. Helens and would like to give local officials a piece of your mind, you're in luck. St. Helens officials are asking residents to fill out a community input survey, sharing with them their likes, dislikes and priorities for the city. Survey results, according to officials, will help align city priorities and shape the future of St. Helens. St. Helens government affairs and project support specialist Rachael Barry has been keeping tabs...
