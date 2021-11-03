CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon’s soccer win regional match

The Ogemaw Heights varsity soccer team won its first regional soccer match in...

wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Ottumwa Courier

Women's soccer: Warriors fall short of regional soccer title

TREYNOR – Never before has the Indian Hills women's soccer team had the lead in a regional championship match. At least until Saturday, when the ninth-ranked Warriors took a pair of one-goal leads against fifth-ranked Iowa Western in another thrilling battle for Iowa Community College Athletic Conference supremacy. Despite leads...
TREYNOR, IA
WLUC

Men’s soccer wins big in shutout game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MARQUETTE, Mich. - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team kicked off against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) rival St. Cloud State on Friday afternoon. The Wildcats shutout the Huskies in a 2-0 win at home. FIRST HALF Through almost the entire first half, the...
MARQUETTE, MI
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Sophomore Keeper
suseagulls.com

Women’s Soccer drops tight match to No. 10 Messiah

In the 11th minute of the match, Esther Seeland launched a deep pass towards a streaking Thea Neimond, who beat the Sea Gull goalkeeper Emma Hill one-on-one to put Messiah on the board early. The score remained the same at halftime with the Falcons defense only allowing one shot by...
SOCCER
chimesnewspaper.com

Men’s soccer adds to their win streak

Men’s soccer returned home from their successful Hawaii tour to gain another win. Biola faced off against the Concordia University Irvine Golden Eagles, taking their fifth win in a row. The Eagles scored three goals in the first period and added two more goals in the second period to secure their win, 5-2.
IRVINE, CA
hometownsource.com

Men's Soccer: Anoka-Ramsey wins Region XIII championship, advances to Midwest District

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s soccer team dominated en route to winning the Region XIII championship with a 4-0 shutout over Riverland Oct. 25. Next up is the Midwest District Tournament October 29-30 at Harper College in Palatine, Illinois. Mohammed Marsal was named the Region XIII Most Valuable Player, with Reece Lawler, Martin Garr and Nastah Ahmed named All-Region as well.
ANOKA, MN
ftc.edu

Men's Soccer Wins 2021 HVIAC Championship

POTTERSVILLE, N.Y. — Top seed and regular-season champion Five Towns College defeated No. 3 seed Word of Life Bible Institute/Davis College, 4-1, to secure the 2021 Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Championship on a rainy weekend at the Huskies Soccer Complex. With the victory, Five Towns (13-1, 5-0...
SOCCER
fsurams.com

Falcons Blank Women’s Soccer on Senior Day

Framingham, Mass.– The Fitchburg State University women's soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 1-0 in MASCAC action Saturday afternoon at Maple Street Field. Prior to the contest the Rams honored their four athletes playing in their final season: Camryn O'Leary (Leicester, Mass.), Jasmine Lees (Middleboro, Mass.), Abigail Kurtzer (Norton, Mass.) and Paige Roberts (Acton, Mass.).
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WKTV

SCORES 10-31-21: Herkimer College men's soccer tops rival MVCC to win Region III-B title; Holland Patent, Little Falls field hockey claim Section III crowns

Ali Somow scored the game's only goal with the assists to Ikiel Collins-Brown as the Generals capture the NJCAA D-III Region III-B title and advance to the NJCAA D-III Tournament. MEN'S SOCCER. NAC West Division final (conference semifinals) (#1) SUNY Poly 4, (#3) Cazenovia 3 (2OT)*. In a battle of...
HERKIMER, NY
thelumberjack.org

Men’s soccer wins fourth straight

Humboldt State Men’s Soccer played a full offensive and defensive effort over 90 minutes of action, but it wasn’t until a shot in the last minute of regulation by junior Dylan Tovani that the Lumberjacks were able to pull away, outlasting visiting San Francisco State 1-0 at College Creek Field on Senior Day this past Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Odessa American

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall in conference match with Oklahoma Christian

The UTPB women’s soccer team fell by a 3-1 score against Oklahoma Christian in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Falcon Field. Olivia Rees scored within the first two minutes of the match to put the Falcons ahead and they held on to that lead for until Kyla Lovelace tied things up for Oklahoma Christian at the 22-minute mark and that was followed by another goal from Ana Carolina Ferreira about 11 minutes later.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kmlchargers.com

KML defeats Catholic Memorial in 5 to win Regional Finals match

The Chargers won a thrilling 5 set match to claim the Regional Final title on October 23rd. KML defeated Catholic Memorial with scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-13. The teams exchanged points throughout each of the sets and had to battle to execute in the final points of each set including set 5. In the 5th and deciding set of the match, KML fell to 8-12 against the higher ranked CMH. The Chargers were able to string a couple points together and capitalize on some great rallies between the two teams making a 7-1 run against the Crusaders to close out the match with a 15-13 win. As a team, the Chargers did a great job keeping their first contact in system which allowed multiple players to score throughout the night. Halie Markovic led the team with 12 kills, Stella Zarling had 10, Alyssa Gaeth had 9 kills and both Emily Honzelka and Sam Kohl added 8 each. Maddie Fischer and Ella Walz worked hard all night to deliver consistent balls to all of the attackers and tallied 29 assists and 18 assists respectively. Maddie Fischer also led the team in aces ending with 3. Meredith Bock added 2 aces. On the defensive end the Chargers were led by Meredith Bock who had 22 digs. Sam Kohl had 20 digs for the night and both Maddie Fischer and Caitlin Johnson had 11 digs. Emily Honzelka finished with 6 total blocks and Halie Markovic had 4 blocks including the game winning block in the 5th set. With this win the Chargers secured a Regional Championship and move on to play in the Sectional Semifinal match on Thursday. Go Chargers!
SPORTS
uncabulldogs.com

Men’s soccer drops match at USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The UNC Asheville men's soccer team traveled down the mountain to Spartanburg on Saturday night, falling to USC Upstate 5-0. The Spartans scored three in the first and two in the second. Asheville totals 10 shots, with the reserves accounting for 10 of them. The Bulldogs, who fall to 1-13-1 overall, return home Wednesday, capping off the season with a match against High Point at 6:00 p.m. USC Upstate improves to 2-3-2 in conference play and 4-8-3 overall.
SPARTANBURG, SC
bluehens.com

Women's Soccer Match Preview: William & Mary

.............................................................. » Delaware hosts William & Mary on Thursday night in its final home match of the regular season. The match is slated for 7 p.m. at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium. » The Blue Hens have won the last two meetings against William & Mary dating back to 2018....
SOCCER
News-Herald.com

Kirtland volleyball rides 24-match win streak to regional

Winning is nothing new at Kirtland, as their football team has the longest winning streak in the country and both soccer teams are in the regional round of the postseason. The Hornets volleyball team has started to draw attention with their own win streak. The Hornets are in the midst...
KIRTLAND, OH
chatsports.com

Women’s Soccer Hosts SMU in Final Regular Season Match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Looking to get back in the win column in their final regular season match of the season, the Tigers will welcome the 14th ranked Mustangs of SMU to town this Thursday night. Memphis (10-4-1, 4-3-0 AAC , who is currently sitting in 4th place in the American...
MEMPHIS, TN

