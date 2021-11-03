Falcon’s soccer win regional match

The Chargers won a thrilling 5 set match to claim the Regional Final title on October 23rd. KML defeated Catholic Memorial with scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-13. The teams exchanged points throughout each of the sets and had to battle to execute in the final points of each set including set 5. In the 5th and deciding set of the match, KML fell to 8-12 against the higher ranked CMH. The Chargers were able to string a couple points together and capitalize on some great rallies between the two teams making a 7-1 run against the Crusaders to close out the match with a 15-13 win. As a team, the Chargers did a great job keeping their first contact in system which allowed multiple players to score throughout the night. Halie Markovic led the team with 12 kills, Stella Zarling had 10, Alyssa Gaeth had 9 kills and both Emily Honzelka and Sam Kohl added 8 each. Maddie Fischer and Ella Walz worked hard all night to deliver consistent balls to all of the attackers and tallied 29 assists and 18 assists respectively. Maddie Fischer also led the team in aces ending with 3. Meredith Bock added 2 aces. On the defensive end the Chargers were led by Meredith Bock who had 22 digs. Sam Kohl had 20 digs for the night and both Maddie Fischer and Caitlin Johnson had 11 digs. Emily Honzelka finished with 6 total blocks and Halie Markovic had 4 blocks including the game winning block in the 5th set. With this win the Chargers secured a Regional Championship and move on to play in the Sectional Semifinal match on Thursday. Go Chargers!

