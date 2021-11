U2 have called on Martin Garrix to co-produce, and mix and master, their latest single, 'Your Song Saved My Life'. You can listen to it below. The new song is part of the soundtrack for the movie 'Sing 2', and comes off the back of Garrix teaming up with U2's Bono and The Edge earlier this year to write and record 'We Are The People', the official anthem of June and July's EURO 2020 tournament.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO