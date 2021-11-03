Ocala Police Department purchasing upgraded crime mapping software

GREENFIELD — Greenfield’s public safety agencies will be able to put new equipment on the road in 2022, in one case replacing a vehicle that is nearly 30 years old. The city council has approved spending Local Option Income Tax funds for the police department and fire territory to buy new vehicles and associated equipment. The police department will be able to spend $102,300 on new vehicles. The fire department was allocated a total of $775,000: $460,000 to spend on a tanker truck, $75,000 to spend on a battalion vehicle, and $240,000 for a traffic control system.

