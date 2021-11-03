CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala Police Department purchasing upgraded crime mapping software

By Daniel Tozzi
Cover picture for the articleThe Ocala Police Department is upgrading its crime mapping software. During yesterday’s Ocala City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the Ocala Police Department’s request for the purchase of upgraded software. Existing budget funds will cover...

