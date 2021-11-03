Ocala Police Department purchasing upgraded crime mapping software

Will be responsible for coordinating and providing support for client service activities for victims of domestic violence and other crimes. This position provides support to the crime victim services staff. Responsible for greeting, answering incoming calls from crime victims, conduct initial screening of all crime victim calls, open computer files for new clients and new cases. Develop and maintain knowledge of, and strong working relationships with legal and social service agencies that provide services to crime victims and make appropriate referrals and collaborate as needed. Input data from all intakes, scan and upload intake paperwork and client documents. Reports to Crime Victim Program Coordinator, full time position with benefits, salary; $20.00 hourly.
