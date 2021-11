Neostream Interactive Inc. has recently released a new trailer that details the Little Devil Inside World Map. In the trailer, players are given a glimpse of how the world map works in the game. It is a dynamic, miniature-like representation of the world of the game and has a tilt-shift effect. Players will be encountering different events when they travel in the world map travel view. They are times that they are forced to engage, but there are others where they can opt to just avoid the whole situation.

