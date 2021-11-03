GTA 6 release date, news, trailer, map, leaks, rumours, and everything else

A new update on GTA 6 has good news about the release date of the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. This week, a rumor has been circulating claiming that GTA 6 was in development hell, which is industry language for going terribly. To this end, it was claimed that the game's development was rebooted in 2020. What does this mean? Well, it means the game isn't releasing anytime soon, and when it does release, it may have serious problems, as games that go through development hell often do. That said, Grand Theft Auto fans don't need to worry because the claims the rumor makes are inaccurate due to a mistranslation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO