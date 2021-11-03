CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dutch police arrest 2 for selling fake vaccination proofs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two doctor’s assistants in Amsterdam have been arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination registrations, police in the Dutch capital said Wednesday.

Vaccination registrations are needed to get a COVID-19 pass that people have to show to get into bars and restaurants in the Netherlands.

The announcement came a day after the Dutch government said it is extending the use of COVID-19 passes to more public places starting Saturday, amid sharply rising infection rates and hospital admissions.

“Investigations show that the women helped dozens of people get a proof of vaccination without them having had a shot,” Amsterdam police said in a statement. The women allegedly were paid 500-1,000 euros ($580-1,160) for a vaccination certificate.

The women, aged 30 and 31, both worked in a general practitioner’s practice in Amsterdam. Police said they discovered the fraud during an investigation into illicit drugs.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into people who bought a fake registration.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

