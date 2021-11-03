Nightfood Ice Cream Promises Sweet Dreams With the Power of Magnesium

You know the rules. If you want a good night's sleep, you can't eat sugary sweets right before you hit the sheets. Even munching on a little dark chocolate could keep you awake. When I first heard about a magnesium ice cream that promised a good night's sleep, I was skeptical. But it contains a blend of ingredients that might knock you out until morning.

Later this month, Nightfood slides into the freezer aisle with an impressive collection of gluten-free and low-sugar ice creams. But the inclusion of magnesium in the brand's products is causing a stir. According to the company, the ice cream recipes were formulated by sleep and nutrition experts. "Nightfood delivers seriously delicious nighttime ice cream that’s both sleep expert and cravemonster approved," boasts the brand's website.

In terms of nutritional value, Nightfood is on par with Halo Top. Both brands offer a cookies and cream flavor, for example, with similar counts for fat, calories, protein, and sugar per serving, though Nightfood doesn't use erythritol—a sugar alcohol that doesn't sit well with everyone.

Unlike other sweet treats, Nightfood's ice cream doesn't contain any caffeine and only uses natural sweeteners. If you look at the ingredient's list of the products, you'll also notice a mineral blend that includes magnesium, calcium, and zinc—three things that have been shown to improve sleep. You'll get a solid amount, too: Cooking Light reports you only need a half cup of Nightfood ice cream to meet 10 percent of your daily magnesium needs.

If you've got a sweet tooth and a have been experiencing sleepless nights, you can buy Nightfood online or at your local supermarket. The ice cream is also available on Amazon.

For more healthy recipes and cooking ideas from our community, join Well+Good's Cook With Us Facebook group.

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Healthy Sleeping Habits, Healthy Snack Ideas

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.