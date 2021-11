Some scary moments during a game Thursday between Frolunda and Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). In the dying seconds of the first period, Frolunda's Max Friberg - a name that is likely familiar to some NHL and AHL fans - went down in the corner after getting tangled up with brothers Markus and Oliver Lauridsen of Malmo. Friberg received a nasty gash to the back of his leg from Markus Lauridsen's skate. The brothers would quickly help Friberg get off the ice, something Frolunda's coach praised them for following the game. The video below doesn't show the exact moment the injury happened, but it does show Friberg being helped off the ice and you can see a trail of blood on the ice behind him.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO