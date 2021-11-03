CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Matt Harvey took his lumps and failed to materialize as a trade chip

By Alex Church
Camden Chat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MASN All Access podcast released a show on April 27 titled “Matt Harvey is becoming tradable.” The episode came out far too late to be considered an April Fool’s joke, which leads us to believe they were being serious. I’m not bringing this up to take a shot...

www.camdenchat.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles breakout reliever Cole Sulser should be in demand this winter

The Orioles are coming off their fourth consecutive season posting one of the five worst records in MLB. It is very slowly becoming easier to see the potential for better days, with top prospects Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez soon to join breakout star Cedric Mullins and solid young players like Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle at the big league level.
MLB
Camden Chat

John Means had his ups and downs as the de facto ace for the Orioles

How good was John Means this season? Well, it depends on what part of the season you’re referring to. If you’re referring to the start of the season, Means was spectacular. Cy Young caliber. A true ace, and one of the best pitchers in the American League. If you’re referring...
MLB
Yardbarker

Severino’s time with Orioles is over as Rutschman prepares to take over

Only one player was active for each Oriole game during the past three seasons, and that was catcher Pedro Severino. On Wednesday, the Orioles assigned the catcher to Triple-A Norfolk, and he’ll soon be a free agent. Severino will be replaced by the top prospect in baseball, Adley Rutschman, who...
MLB
Camden Chat

Weekend Bird Droppings: The Orioles continue churning their roster

The Orioles’ 40-man roster is about as small as it gets. If you include players currently on the 60-day IL, they are down to 31. That leaves a LOT of room to do a couple things. In all likelihood, the top priority is going to be protecting a batch of...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Where MLB needs a new superstar catcher

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The hot stove season is barely two days old, and already there’s been huge MLB news about the departure of a once-in-a-lifetime catcher. That’s right — Pedro Severino has been outrighted off the Orioles’ roster. I kid, I kid. Of course I’m referring to the retirement...
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Claim Reliever Bryan Baker From Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Bryan Baker from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday. In his first taste of the majors, Baker pitched 1 inning with the Blue Jays in 2021 and didn’t surrender a run. As a member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the 26-year-old had a 1.31 ERA last year in 41 1/3 innings, striking out 48 batters. A former 11th round pick out of the University of North Florida, Baker has a 3.18 ERA in five seasons in the minor leagues. On Sunday, the team reinstated pitchers Keegan Akin and Jorge López, infielder Jorge Mateo, and outfielder DJ Stewart from the 60-day injured list. Following those transactions and the acquisition of Baker, the Orioles have 32 players on their 40-man roster. Last week the Orioles lost Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, on a waiver claim by the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
Camden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: A predictably slow offseason continues

The offseason is underway, and I’m not sure it’s fair to say it is in “full swing,” but it is at least showing signs of contemplating a swing. A few players have already sign or re-signed. Andrew Heaney is headed to the Dodgers following a disastrous second half with the Yankees, and T.J. McFarland goes back to the Cardinals on a one-year deal. Congrats to the former Oriole for getting $2.5 million guaranteed after failing to crack the big leagues until July of this past season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Leblanc
Person
Brendan
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Dj Stewart
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
BASEBALL
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankees#Athletics#Paul Or Brendan#Fip#Masn#Era#Paul Brendan
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees could consider trading lefty slugger after disappointing 2021 season

The New York Yankees face an interesting off-season as general manager Brian Cashman tries to navigate his future team. With a number of players on long-term contracts, is unlikely he’s able to find any trade partners that would give them a bit of financial relief. However, the Bombers added more high-priced players last season at the trade deadline than sent away, which has presented an interesting conversation, especially regarding lefty slugger Joey Gallo.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy