The NBCC is launching a new prize for translated literature.

By Dan Sheehan
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Book Critics Circle today announced a new addition to its annual awards ceremony: the Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize. The new prize, which will honor the best book of any genre translated into English and published in the...

lithub.com

Related
Literary Hub

Deep Vellum will relaunch the Dalkey Archive this April.

Some good news: as Publishers Weekly reports, Deep Vellum Publishing will relaunch the Dalkey Archive in April 2022. Deep Vellum acquired Dalkey Archive Press in November 2020, and continued to run Dalkey Archive as a distinct imprint; since the purchase, Dalkey Archive has continued to publish books. But the 2022 Dalkey Archive relaunch, as they told Publishers Weekly, is a “restructure and rebrand”: it will include a collection of reissued backlist books, as well as new frontlist fiction titles. The Dalkey Scholarly Series, launched in 1992, will also continue with Steve Spalding’s Minuit and Robert Von Hallberg’s Monogamy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

What Should You Read Next? Here Are the Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Gary Shteyngart’s Our Country Friends, Sarah Hall’s Burntcoat, Ai Weiwei’s 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, and Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Burntcoat by Sarah Hall. (Custom...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
belmont.edu

Wigal Published in Variant Literature Magazine

Sara Wigal, director of publishing and assistant professor of Cinema, Television, and Media, recently had her essay “Manual Labor Man Cleanse” published in the literary magazine Variant Literature. Wigal’s essay reminisces on love lost and the emotional, sometimes even physical, labor that goes into moving on. This isn’t the first...
NASHVILLE, TN
newpaltz.edu

Professors co-edit new anthology that highlights the #MeToo movement through literature

A new, interdisciplinary anthology edited by two SUNY New Paltz faculty members considers the legacy of the #MeToo movement through the study of literature. Heather Hewett, associate professor and department chair of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, and Mary Holland, professor of English, are co-editors of “#MeToo and Literary Studies: Reading, Writing, and Teaching about Sexual Violence and Rape Culture,” published in October 2021 by Bloomsbury Publishing.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Haddon
durangotelegraph.com

Literature or cheap thrills?

We’re going back in time for one of the great French writers seasoned during the 1950/60s zenith of European crime fiction. It was a time when critics and pundits conducted heated disputes over whether genre novelists were encroaching on literature or simply dumbing down rich tradition for cheap thrills on boring train rides.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are 252 books by Native and Indigenous writers that Elissa Washuta thinks you should read.

Elissa Washuta, author of White Magic, My Body Is a Book of Rules, and Starvation Mode, has compiled an “in-progress, reverse-chronological” list of books by Native and Indigenous writers. The list, as Washuta says, is “neither exhaustive or exclusive”; it currently features 252 books, including those by N. Scott Momaday, Zitkála-Sá, Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo, Linda Hogan, and Margaret Verble.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“All These Stories Stem from that Moment.” Julian Zabalbeascoa on Writing About His Basque Heritage

Julian Zabalbeascoa speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about his story “Igerilara,” which appears in The Common’s fall issue. In this conversation, Julian talks about writing stories set in Spain during the Spanish Civil War and the Basque Conflict. He also discusses his love of travel and his experiences running study abroad programs for college students, and what it’s like to teach The Common in his classes at UMass Lowell.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Interview with an Indie Press: Two Lines Press

Working under the Center for the Art of Translation in San Francisco, California, Two Lines Press exclusively publishes books in translation from around the world. Their staff answered our questions about building a community of translators, their close relationship with indie bookstores, and the other independent presses supporting works in translation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Translators#World Literature#American#Latino#The Nbcc Board#Nbcc Submissions Portal
Literary Hub

20 Great Paperback Books Out This November

Pulitzer Prize-winner Jane Smiley’s latest takes readers to into the mind of Perestroika, a racehorse who makes her way out of her stall and journeys to Paris. There she meets Frida, a German shorthaired pointer who knows how to inconspicuously survive in the city, along with a couple of ducks and a raven. When Perestroika crosses paths with a young boy named Etienne the two become fast friends, and Etienne offers her a safe and comfortable hiding spot at his grandmother’s lush estate—but there’s only so long a runaway horse can go unnoticed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Lives of Dangerous Books: On the Explosive Rise of Literacy in Tudor England

One of the greatest visual developments of the Tudor world was the explosion in the printing industry. The first press had been developed by Johannes Gutenberg in Germany as early as the 1430s, although it was not until 20 years later that he produced his first version of the Bible. New presses were set up across Europe, arriving in the Westminster workshop of William Caxton in 1477, Oxford in 1478 and St. Albans in 1479. By 1500, it was estimated that 1,000 establishments existed worldwide that were able to produce printed matter of some form, either as full-length books or as simpler pamphlets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

What I Learned While Cataloguing an Entire Library of 19th-Century Schoolbooks

This spring I started writing about every book in the library. Not a large library, nor a public one. Just a trunk full of 19th-century schoolbooks that my mother found in an old farmhouse in the 1960s. There are pasteboard readers and parsers and dictionaries, a few arithmetic texts and leather-bound volumes on public speaking. Nothing special, owned by no one famous.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Columbia University

A New Book Explores Black Life and Literature, and the Struggle for Black Freedom

In her new book, Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature, Farah Jasmine Griffin, the William B. Ransford Professor of English and Comparative Literature and African-American Studies, entwines memoir, history, art, and scholarship to share a lifetime of discoveries. She discusses the ideas that inspired Frederick Douglass and Malcolm X, the music of Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, the literature of Phillis Wheatley and Toni Morrison, the art of Romare Bearden, and much more. Exploring these works through such themes as justice, rage, self-determination, beauty, joy, and mercy allows Griffin to move from her story—including losing her father when she was a child and her aunt’s love of yellow roses—to Gil Scott-Heron’s album, Winter in America.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On the History and Impact of the Groundbreaking Game Tetris

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
VIDEO GAMES
Literary Hub

19 new books to get at your local indie this week.

–NPR Louise Erdrich, The Sentence. “It is a ghost story, a love letter to the written word, an exploration of Indigenous identity, an urgent response to a volatile and cataclysmic world. At once brutally realistic and weirdly metafictional, it burns with moral passion, brims with humor, and captivates with its striking and irresistible voice.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen on the History of Libraries

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen, the co-authors of The Library: A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Myriam J.A. Chancy on the Intimate Power and Purpose of Fiction

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Myriam J. A. Chancy about her book, What Storm, What Thunder, which is out from Tin House. Kendra: One of the things that struck me while reading about What Storm, What Thunder is that you mentioned that you like to look at moments in history that you think might be misunderstood or need reframing or something like that. And I thought about Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward and how she took that event of that hurricane and brought it down to a level of people. So for you and What Storm, What Thunder, how did that approach, I guess, play out for you?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

