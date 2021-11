Colby Covington will say just about anything to save face and that includes throwing his old coaches under the bus for a previous loss to rival Kamaru Usman. Leading into his rematch with Usman tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 6, 2021) at UFC 268 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, “Chaos” has been asked about his first meeting with the UFC welterweight champion back at UFC 245. The matchup is widely regarded as one of the best 170-pound title fights of all time, but it is one that Covington ended up losing via fifth-round TKO.

