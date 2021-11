Update: 2:55pm ET, 11/2 - The Dolphins have ended any pursuit of Deshaun Watson, according to a report from Adam Schefter. More details in the StoryStream below. Week 8 of the NFL season is coming to an end, with just the Monday Night Football game remaining tonight. While Week 9 preparations begin immediately after the end of each team’s Week 8 game, the NFL calendar has another major event following the end of Week 8. The NFL trade deadline is coming, and with it the possibility of players moving between teams.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO