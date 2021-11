Cynthia Erivo will be defying gravity as she is cast in the live action adaptation of Wicked. The film has been in development hell since the popular Broadway show came out in 2004. Initially all reports indicated that the original cast would be reprising their roles. But now over fifteen years later, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth have aged out. Erivo has earned the coveted spot as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West in the live action Wicked.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO