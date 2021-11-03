CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta City Council's Felicia Moore moves to mayoral runoff

By Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore has emerged as the clear leader in the mayor's race in Georgia's largest city. She advanced to a Nov. 30 runoff with about...

www.gpb.org

