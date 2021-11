SAVANNAH, Ga. – When it comes to the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, Zack Fischer has some experience. He is, after all, the OG ... medalist, that is. “I was the original, the first one,” said Fischer, who medaled at final stage in 2013, the inaugural edition of the new Q-School format that didn’t feature PGA Tour cards up for grabs. It was a year that produced eventual Tour winners Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim, Carlos Ortiz and Nick Taylor. Fischer shot 31 under in six rounds and beat them all.

