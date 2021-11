Lessons in Strength and Resilience from Women in Military Leadership will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Women United to learn from a panel of inspirational leaders in our community. Our Dane County community has a multitude of women leaders who inspire us to grow in our own leadership! In honor of Veterans Day this week, join Women United as we get to know three of these wonderful leaders and Women United members a bit more. Our panelists are women leaders who have paved the way for other women in the Armed Forces.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO