Brook Hill Lady Guard hoops preview: Vets Wilson, McNeel joined by plenty of new faces

JEROME HUBBARD-Head Girls Basketball Coach The Brook Hill School Courtesy photo

BULLARD — The new basketball campaign for the Brook Hill Lady Guard is scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. Saturday when Athens Christian Prep Academy is scheduled to take on head coach Jerome Hubbard's charges.

Hubbard, who is in his second season as Lady Guard head coach, has the services of a pair of all-district players from a year ago in Maeci Wilson, Sr. and Landry McNeel, Soph.

As for most of the rest of the team, well, Lady Guard fans may need a program roster to get familiar with everyone, at least in the in the early going.

“This should be an interesting season for us on the court,”Hubbard, said. “We have a number of new faces, including seniors Mollee McCurley and Bethany Durrett. Junior Bethany Lavender is a newcomer to the program from Jacksonville and we have two freshmen, Karmen Miller and Lila Morris, who will both more than likely be in starting lineup when we open up on Saturday.”

Brook Hill will be playing in several tournaments prior to the start of district (6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022) when the Lady Guard visit Flower Mound-Coram Deo Academy.

Other TAPPS District 5-2A members are Dallas Bishop Dunne, Garland-Brighter Horizons Academy, Dallas-Cristo Rey College Prep, Grace Community School and McKinney Christian Academy.

