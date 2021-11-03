CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

From Software is streaming 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay tomorrow

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're hungering for more news on Elden Ring, From Software's next foray into Soulsian adventure, you're in luck; the developer is showcasing 15 minutes of gameplay footage in a newly announced livestream tomorrow, 4th November. From hasn't shared details on exactly what it plans to show...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

New Elden Ring Gameplay + Details Revealed! | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about the extended look at Elden Ring gameplay. In the footage, we see the game’s location “Lands Between” and its map, combat, summoning, PvP invaders and dungeons. DeVante also talks about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update going live ahead of its November 5,...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

PlayStation hackers claim major PS5 breakthrough

Infamous hacking group Fail0verflow claims to have made major progress in its bid to break open the PlayStation 5's security. Today, the collective said it had gained access to internal "PS5 root keys" used to decrypt parts of the PS5's firmware. Fail0verflow did not provide any detailed information on how...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Elden Ring: New gameplay from George R. R. Martin epic and how to pre-order

Elden Ring has been one of the most anticipated forthcoming games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S since it was first unveiled at E3 2019, over two years ago.The Souls-like game from FromSoft (Dark Souls, Bloodborne) is set to be characteristically difficult but will be set in a vast, open world. Hype behind the game has also been fuelled by the fact that it comes from the mind of Game of Thrones’ George R R Martin. Set in a fictional world called The Lands Between, it is a collaboration between Martin and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.Up...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Gameplay#Souls Games#Soulsian#The Lands Between#Dark Souls
sirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Gameplay 15 Minutes Footage Broadcast Schedule Announced

A new announcement has revealed that there will be an Elden Ring gameplay 15 minutes footage which will be aired soon. The official Twitter account of Elden Ring has revealed the schedule for the upcoming broadcast for the gameplay video. It will be 15 minutes long and it will be broadcasted on November 4, 2021 at 7 AM PT. Fans can watch the upcoming long gameplay clip on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Bandai Namco Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Watch the Elden Ring gameplay stream here today, I sure hope the NPCs laugh

I hope you've packed your marshmallows folks, as From Software and Bandai Namco have greenlit a 15-minute Elden Ring gameplay stream, due to go live at 2pm GMT/7am PDT. Personally, I feel alive, and a little woozy. What's going to be shown off? Swords, dragons, pots-that-are-boys, who knows. If you're as excited as I am, though, you best bookmark the stream below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
IGN

Elden Ring - Official Gameplay Overview

In this Elden Ring gameplay preview, we get a closer look at FromSoftware's upcoming fantasy action-RPG. Here's 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay covering an introduction to the mysterious environments of the Lands Between such as its dungeons, map, and characters. You can also see some Elden Ring combat in action, and get a peek at a few boss fights, including a fearsome dragon. In addition, the overview covers how you'll be able to summon spirits, and how online multiplayer will work. Prepare yourselves, Tarnished. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise and brandish the power of the Elden Ring to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamera

Countdown to the 15-Min Gameplay Preview of Elden Ring

Everyone hold onto your hats, From Software is about to drop the long-awaited gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. Both the developer and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed that they will unveil the official gameplay trailer tomorrow on their official YouTube and Twitch channels at 7:00 AM PDT/10:00 AM EDT. Without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases, this gameplay trailer will easily be something that nearly everyone in the gaming community will be anticipating, almost as much as the title itself.
Gamespot

New Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Coming Thursday

Bandai Namco will show off more of From Software's eagerly awaited RPG Elden Ring on November 4, the publisher has announced. The company will release 15 minutes of (presumably new) footage of the game. It will air at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM CET. You...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Elden Ring Looks More Impressive than Ever in 20 Minutes of 4K Gameplay, Pre-Orders Open

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games on the near horizon, and yet, Bandai Namco and From Software have been reluctant to show us much of it. The game’s 3-minute gameplay reveal was exciting, but didn't indicate what the game would look like in action that clearly. Well, I’m not sure why Bandai Namco has been holding back, because today they released 20 minutes of 4K PC gameplay, and we can now confidently say the game looks absolutely gorgeous. We get a look at open-world gameplay, traversing varied beautiful landscapes, multiple intense boss fights, and a deep dive into a more traditional Dark-Souls-style “Legacy Dungeon.” Check it all out, below.
XBOX
gamepressure.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Shows Combat, Exploration and a Talking Pot

A 15-minute official gameplay video of Elden Ring, FromSoftware's latest game, has appeared online. The title will debut on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. As it announced, so it did. FromSoftware, the studio known from, among other titles, the Dark...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Overview

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware recently revealed an almost twenty-minute gameplay trailer showcasing Elden Ring‘s finest features, such as its magical elements, weapons, and fighting styles. The trailer begins with an awe-inspiring scene of a gigantic dragon crashing through a horde of undead before the player eventually takes on the beast....
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

6 Biggest Takeaways From Elden Ring’s Latest Gameplay Trailer

Earlier this week, FromSoftware finally showcased Elden Ring with a full gameplay overview trailer, and boy was it worth the wait. The developer’s latest game totally blew us away and seems on track not only as one of 2022’s best games but perhaps its crowning achievement so far — which is a bold statement considering the pedigree of its iconic Darks Souls series. Here we’re highlighting six features of Elden Ring that really stood out to us from the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy