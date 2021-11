You may still be taking down Halloween decorations at your house, but the holiday season is already in full swing at Disney World!. Over the past few days, we’ve seen the giant Christmas trees return to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, garland line the storefronts on Main Street, U.S.A., and festive merchandise start to arrive. And, now another park has been decked out for the season!

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO