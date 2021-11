This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The annual holiday “Jingle Cruise” overlay of Jungle Cruise opened at Magic Kingdom a few days ago. Given the new scenes added amidst the cultural sensitivity updates to the attraction, the overlay was different, too. However, some decorations remained the same, including a sign with a spear on the Sankuru Sadie boat that turned it into “Sleigh Ride Sadie.” Yesterday, the sign was gone, presumably due to cultural sensitivity worries, but today the sign is back.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO