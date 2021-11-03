Two-vehicle accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County resulted in one death and hospitalized three others in serious condition.

Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on F.M. 855, approximately 5.6 miles north of Cuney, at 3:33 Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Nissan Sentra, identified as Kjyraeone Mayfield, 22, of Bullard, was driving west on F.M. 855 in the eastbound lane.

At the same time, Michael Welch Jr, 46, of Tyler, was driving a Chevrolet Express van in the east lane.

The report stated each driver took evasive action at the same time, resulting in a collision.

Mayfield’s Nissan traveled off the road and into a barbed wire fence. Welch’s vehicle came to rest partially in the westbound lane and the grassy shoulder.

Mayfield was pronounced at the scene by Judge Philip Grimes and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Welch and his passengers Alexa Hill, 21, of Big Sandy, and Dakota Burkham, 25, of Lindale, were all transported to UT Health East Texas-Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.