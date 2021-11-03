Venice, Italy

After a most busy October celebrating Italian American Heritage Month, we are taking some time to enjoy the fall season in Little Italy, relish our special place in the neighborhood, and express our grati-tude to our community for what we have accomplished together. Our respite will be brief, of course, as we begin to plan for the holiday festivities that are fast approaching! Join us this month for a relaxing break through some music and history, and share with us as we give thanks.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO