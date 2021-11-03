CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Dem caught tampering with voting site gets earful on 'fair elections' from police officer

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News has obtained video footage of Democratic Virginia Del. Chris Hurst getting pulled over by police after Hurst and another person were seen tampering with campaign signs outside a voting site less than 24 hours before Election Day. "Want to explain your actions?" an officer with the Radford...

