‘Tis the season for listening to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat. No one does the holidays better than Mariah Carey, and thanks to her iconic holiday song, she has become closely associated with the holiday season. Each year, when Halloween comes to a close, Carey immediately kicks her spooky decor to the curb and prepares for a festive holiday season. And in 2021, it looks like she’s about to do it bigger and better than ever. Mariah Carey's video announcing the holiday season was full of glitter and holiday cheer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO