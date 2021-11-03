Finding the Warmth of Our Sun: MMSD fights and community alternatives to police, as cops keep lying
In the face of fights at Madison schools, it seems white parents are calling for cops to return to the schools....madison365.com
In the face of fights at Madison schools, it seems white parents are calling for cops to return to the schools....madison365.com
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0