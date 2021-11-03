CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Eddy Cue donates $10 million to science and technology department at Duke University

By Benjamin Mayo
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple SVP Services Eddy Cue, and his wife Paula, have donated $10 million to Duke University to advance the work of the science and technology department. Cue’s donation will help the...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Duke, UNC remain among top universities in the world ranked by U.S. News

Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill earned high marks in a global ranking of universities released this week by U.S. News and World Report. In its 2022 edition of the Best Global Universities rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 1,700 schools by weighing factors that measure a university's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance.
COLLEGES
wfirnews.com

RC alum donates $15 million for new science center

SALEM, Va. (AP) — A Roanoke College alumnus is donating $15 million to the Virginia school — its largest-ever cash donation. The gift from Massachusetts-based cybersecurity expert Shaun McConnon will go toward a new science center, the college said in a news release Friday. Every student takes at least three classes from the programs that will be housed in the center, according to the release. A third of all courses on campus will be taught there.
SALEM, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Cue
Fortune

Duke University MBAs see starting pay crack $175,000 for the first time

Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in April 2007. Duke University Fuqua School of Business offers one of the most competitive full-time MBA programs with an acceptance rate of only 19%; Fortune ranks it as the No. 11 program in the U.S. The school also produces high-income earners. In 2021, Fuqua grads earned an all-time high average salary of $141,109, plus an average signing bonus of $34,958.
COLLEGES
New Haven Chargers

University Ranked Best in the Country to Study Forensic Science

Universities.com rated the University of New Haven in its 2021 ranking of the top colleges in the United States to pursue a degree in forensic science, lauding the unique and innovative hands-on learning opportunities and faculty with industry experience who continue to make an important impact in the field. For...
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Science And Technology#Tech#Charity#Apple Svp Services#Cue Faculty Fellows#The Duke Discovery Fund
Newswise

University of Florida receives $5 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin to boost critical computer science education for teachers and students

The University of Florida (UF) today announced a $5 million gift from Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin to drive the expansion of its K-12 computer science education program. Maya Israel, associate professor of educational technology, will lead a team of researchers and teacher educators in building both a face-to-face and an online community of practice for teacher preparation and expanding computer science education across the state of Florida.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

$5 million donation from Snap Inc. will help CSUDH prepare computer science teachers

Cal State Dominguez Hills has received the largest donation in its history from the company that developed Snapchat so the university can create an institute focused on addressing equity gaps in computing education. The university, near Carson, announced the $5 million donation on Wednesday, Nov. 3, saying the new institute...
CARSON, CA
information-age.com

The diversity and inclusion agenda in science and technology

Yashmi Pujara, chief human resources officer at Cactus Communications, explains how technology can play a role in pushing forward the diversity and inclusion agenda. One reason why there is still a lack of diversity in the science and technology sectors is because of our inherent belief that a certain gender or people from certain geographies are better at technology than others. The gender ratio in most engineering colleges continues to be skewed. Naturally, if fewer women are studying engineering or technology in schools and colleges, even fewer will end up entering the tech work force eventually.
SCIENCE
cnybj.com

Syracuse University alum and wife donate $30 million for school’s IVMF

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Daniel D’Aniello, a Syracuse University (SU) graduate and life trustee, and wife, Gayle, have donated $30 million to SU’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). The donation is meant to “secure the future and long-term success of the IVMF,” Syracuse said. The names Daniel and Gayle...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
Chronicle

Duke receives $5 million from Charles LaFitte Foundation to support Science and Technology initiative

Duke recently received a $5 million donation to support its Science and Technology initiative. The donation is from the Charles LaFitte Foundation, a family foundation established by Duke parents Jeffrey and Suzanne Citron. The Citrons also donated to Duke in 2018, where they donated another $5 million to the University to support similar endeavors; they recently renewed over $2 million in funding from this donation.
CHARITIES
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Alumnus Donates $4.5 million to Animal Science’s Horse Barn

A UC Davis alumnus is gifting $4.5 million to support the Department of Animal Science’s Horse Barn and related programming. Richard “Dick” E. Jorgensen, who graduated from UC Davis in 1960, spent his senior year as a student herdsman living at the barn, feeding horses at night, keeping an eye on mares ready to foal and occasionally riding the black stallion Araza.
DAVIS, CA
Towerlight

Towson University holds dedication ceremony for Science Complex

Towson University (TU) had a dedication ceremony for the new Science Complex on Friday, Oct. 1. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as tours of the building. The purpose of the new building is to conduct environmental research and develop solutions for relevant issues like climate change. TU President Kim Schatzel said it is a functional symbol of hope for students, future science leaders, and their progress to enhance the earth and scientific discovery.
TOWSON, MD
theapopkavoice.com

Data Science is the Smart Technology That Goes Unseen

- Every day, data and analytics touch our lives in ways that we can't begin to imagine. As an example, it can be seen when you log on to a video call, pay for your train ticket, or order your cappuccino using your phone. Or view spending trends on your bank account using an app or website. Data analytics are also at work in ways you don't see -- ways that make your life easier, safer, more convenient, and more fun -- especially when it comes to getting where you want to go. Indeed, data analytics reduce your travel time, manage traffic congestion, and create safer and more accessible ways to use public transit.
SCIENCE
vermontbiz.com

Norwich University hosts 'Celebrating Women in Science'

Vermont Business Magazine Norwich University’s Center for Global Resilience & Security hosts “Celebrating Women in Science,” a virtual roundtable and networking event on November 8, and a screening of the film “Picture A Scientist” on November 9. Both events are free and open to the public. Please register for the...
COLLEGES
biospace.com

UNC and Duke Offer Hope for a Universal Coronavirus Antibody Therapy

A research team at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (UNC) and Duke University, in Durham, NC, identified an antibody that attacks SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but also its variants and other types of coronaviruses. In their studies, the antibody, DH1047, works at preventing infection and fighting it after a person is diagnosed with COVID-19.
DURHAM, NC
Hays Post

Next FHSU Science Café will focus on medical technology

Fort Hays State University’s next Science Café is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine. The monthly presentation about science, sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute (SMEI), is titlted “An Evolution of Technology’s Effects on Healthcare Delivery.” Science Café is part of SMEI’s mission to improve and embrace the education of science and math in western Kansas.
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy