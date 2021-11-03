CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to the Yankees offseason with the World Series now in the rear-view mirror

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

Welcome to the offseason. While it seems like the Yankees began a little early for the 12th winter in a row, it officially began late Tuesday night when the Braves beat the Astros to win the World Series. While Atlanta wakes up with a hangover, 29 other teams now kick into building for 2022 at full speed, with one eye on the calendar as baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Dec. 2.

In the hours after the final out of the World Series, players filed for free agency. Five days from now, Nov. 7, the free-agent market opens. By the end of that day, teams will have made their qualifying offers to players. On that day, players and teams have to have a final decision on contract options. The GMs will meet in California to begin offseason talks next week and on Nov. 10, players who were given qualifying offers (which are one year at $18.4 million now), have to give teams an answer. By Nov. 19, they have to finalize their 40-man roster, meaning adding prospects they need to protect from the Rule 5 draft. The deadline for teams to offer players under their control contracts, or to “non-tender,” them is 8 p.m. on Dec. 2.

GM Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner already extended manager Aaron Boone and Cashman defended the decision-making process and direction they've been going as a front office. They do have two hitting coaches, a first and third base coach to hire though.

At the same time, Cashman admitted there were some decisions — like thinking they could just slug and strike out their way to a World Series title — that have to change. He said they would like to get more athletic and more balanced.

After resetting their luxury tax last winter, the Yankees have big financial decisions to make — and will be doing so without knowing the framework of teams’ payroll restrictions under a new CBA. How much will they spend on the free-agent market? At the forefront of that is will they go shopping in the luxury aisle for a shortstop like a Carlos Correa or Corey Seager, or will they look for a cheaper stopgap and wait for prospects like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

They have to decide on their three players with options.

Brett Gardner has a player option of $2.3 million for 2022. If he declines that, the Yankees could buy him out for $1.5 million or they can pay him $7.15 million next season. It seems unlikely he would decline unless he retires . In the bullpen, lefty Joely Rodriguez and righty Darren O’Day have options. Rodriguez has a $3 million club option for 2022 or they can buy him out for $500,000. O’Day, who is recovering from hamstring surgery, can decide to opt in for $1.4 million, the team could opt in for $3.15 million or they can buy him out for $700,000.

The Yankees do not have any candidates for qualifying offers. Their two players heading for free agency are first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who they acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, and pitcher Corey Kluber.

They do have a few “non-tender” candidates. For the second straight year, the fans are screaming for them to part ways with catcher Gary Sanchez. That seems unlikely considering there aren’t that many replacements available that have the same power potential. They could, however, not offer contracts to the likes of 2018 Rookie of the Year candidate Miguel Andujar, who found himself Wally Pipp-ed by Gio Urshela.

Others that could find themselves surprising free agents on Dec. 1 include Clint Frazier, the one-time top prospect who missed most of the 2021 season dealing with dizziness, and Tim Locastro (remember him?), only because the outfielder who suffered a broken leg in his first month with the Bombers is caught in an outfield numbers crunch. The roles of Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade could be significantly reduced if the Yankees do sign a top shortstop.

They also have to figure out which of their prospects eligible for the Rule 5 draft they need to protect by adding to the 40-man roster. Among their players eligible for the draft in December are outfielder Everson Pereira, catcher Josh Breaux, infielder Oswaldo Cabrera and catcher Donny Sands.

