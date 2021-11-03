CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears for farming and trade stopped India signing COP26 forest, methane pledges

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India did not sign the COP26 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop pledge to stop deforestation and cut methane gas emissions by 2030 because of its concerns over the impact on trade, on the country's vast farm sector, and the role of livestock in the rural economy, officials...

U.S. wheat futures rise on hopes for stepped-up exports

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by hopes that export demand for U.S. offerings will rise as Russia makes move to secure its domestic supplies. * Traders also noted short-covering by investment funds and prices closed near session highs. * Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat hit its highest since May 2014. * Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, may revise upwards a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022. * Italian pasta makers are fearful of a substantial supply squeeze in the coming months after this summer's durum wheat price shock, as the market runs out of ways to offset a dire harvest in top exporter Canada. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 24-1/2 cents at $8.03 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 24 cents higher at $8.17-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 23 cents to $10.46-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Nick Macfie)
GRAINS-Soybean futures extend gains, joined by corn and wheat

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday as the market rebounded after prices on Tuesday dropped to their lowest level since December 2020. The market hit the 11-month low before the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a lower-than-expected U.S. soybean crop...
COP26: Promise and limits of vows to rein in methane and protect forests

Stanford experts discuss strengths and weaknesses of major pledges at the UN climate summit that target methane emissions and deforestation. World leaders at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, have vowed to halt deforestation and slash emissions of methane within a decade, taking on two big contributors to global warming.
India struggles to put out crop waste fires that fuel air pollution

GAGSINA, India, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's efforts to reduce crop-waste burning, a major source of air pollution during the winter, by spending billions of rupees over the past four years have done little to avert a sharp deterioration in air quality. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana states, part...
UPDATE 2-Asia's growing appetite for beef helps Brazil's JBS to earnings beat

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The world's largest meat company JBS SA posted third-quarter net income that exceeded analysts' expectations on the strength of its United States meat business, exports to China and higher domestic food sales. According to a financial statement on Wednesday, JBS profited 7.58 billion reais...
COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
Brazil's B3 bourse to launch local soybean futures contract

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA will launch a local soybean futures contract developed in partnership with the CME Group, B3 said on Wednesday, as it aims to improve hedging tools for the grain supply chain in Brazil. According to B3, the so-called "Futuro...
UPDATE 1-U.S. trade chief Tai says WTO needs infusion of energy, vision

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday the World Trade Organization cannot return to its prior status quo and needs "an infusion of energy, dynamism and vision," to revamp its rules for a rapidly changing global economy. Tai told reporters in Washington a return...
Australia's coal country looks to a less sooty future

Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying. But in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels. Two-hundred-and-thirty years ago, among the verdant outcrops that flank the southeastern coastal town of Newcastle, a band of escaped convicts made the first recorded discovery of coal on the Australian continent. It would begin Australia's long love affair with the sooty fuel that now nets the country tens of billions of dollars a year and has made Newcastle the world's largest coal-exporting port. Nathan Clements was born and raised in the nearby town of Singleton, which he described as "very much the heartland of coal mining here".
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work […]
US-China climate pact: What does it mean for Beijing?

After trading barbs throughout the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, the United States and China announced a surprise pact to cooperate on climate change, signalling a desire to set it aside from other thorny disputes. Greenpeace China's global policy advisor Li Shuo told AFP the statement clearly signalled "a political desire to set the issue of climate change a bit aside" from other sources of tension.
China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit

China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world. The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. "This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters. "It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
Fast planting makes Brazil soy more competitive against rival U.S.

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Soybean planting for the 2021/22 season is proceeding at such a fast pace that futures prices for Brazilian soy are falling and making it more competitive against its main rival, the United States, according to experts consulted by Reuters. Data from consultancy Safras &...
India raises ethanol purchase price to cut surplus sugar

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the price at which oil marketing companies will buy ethanol from sugar mills by 1.3% to 63.45 rupees ($0.8536) a litre, a minister said. The decision will help sugar mills, saddled with massive mounds of the sweetener, divert cane...
Sri Lanka paddy crop slated to drop after chemical fertiliser ban

DEKATANA, Sri Lanka, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Knee deep in mud and sprinkling rice seeds over two acres of land in Sri Lanka late last month, D.M. Rupasinghe said he was worried about his crop following a government decision to ban imports of chemical fertilisers. The ban on chemical fertilisers,...
France raises 2021 wheat, maize and sunseed crop estimates

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday raised its estimate for 2021 soft wheat production in the European Union's biggest grain grower to 35.5 million tonnes from the 35.2 million projected last month. That would be 21.5% above last year's poor crop and 6.2% above the five-year...
UPDATE 1-Russia to set H1 grain export quota, may change formula for tax

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth in the global market, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday. Russia, which supplies wheat mainly to...
