Episode 15 of the Cisco Optics Podcast is now posted! See below for episode notes. Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 15. Silicon photonics explained, with Ron Horan. Part 1 of 5. Silicon photonics was a buzzword in the optics research community for years before it finally became a reality. Cisco recognized it as not only a hot technology, but one that would deliver real value. Hence three key acquisitions in this space, including Luxtera which Cisco acquired in 2019. In Episode 15, we start a new conversation with Ron Horan, Senior Director of Product Management, who joined Cisco via the Luxtera acquisition. We begin our conversation with a history of Luxtera and how it wound up as part of Cisco.

