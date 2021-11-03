CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandai Namco to Host 15-Minute ‘Elden Ring’ Gameplay Preview Tomorrow

By Matt Malliaros
cinelinx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow expects to be a big day for fans of FromSoftware and their latest, highly-anticipated IP, Elden Ring. Bandai Namco has announced that they will be hosting a 15-minute Gameplay Preview for Elden Ring, much to the delight...

www.cinelinx.com

