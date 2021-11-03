CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ISIS takes responsibility for deadly attack on Kabul hospital

newyorkcitynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K, has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack on Tuesday. The attack...

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
WORLD
charlottestar.com

India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
WORLD
The Independent

Kabul: At least 15 killed in suicide bomb attack on Afghanistan military hospital

At least 15 people have been killed after suicide bombers attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban security officials said on Tuesday.Another 34 people were wounded in the attacks.Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.“Security forces are deployed to the area,” he said on Twitter.Officials told Aljazeera that the first explosion happened when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the entrance of the hospital. Minutes later, another suicide bomber detonated a second bomb.Eyewitnesses reported that security forces engaged in fierce gunfire...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Kabul#Taliban#Military Hospital#Ani#The New York Times#Talibs
USA Today

IS attack near Kabul military hospital kills 7 people, wounds 16

KABUL, Afghanistan — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Taliban: Bomb hits mosque in Afghanistan, wounds at least 15

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers, wounding at least 15 people in eastern Afghanistan, where Islamic State group militants have been waging a campaign of violence. Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been planted inside […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
