GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures extend retreat from 2012 high

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat market underpinned by strong export demand, tight supplies. * Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, plans to set a grain export quota for January-June 2022, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 2-3/4 cents at $7.81-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $7.94-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 5-1/2 cents to $10.29-1/4. CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on support from signs of strong ethanol demand. * December corn last traded up 3-3/4 cents at $5.58-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on continued support from U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to the domestic harvest forecast on Tuesday. Concerns about export demand, big crop expectations in Brazil to limit gains. * Rabobank's latest forecast for Brazil's soybean crop held steady at 142 million tonnes. * January soybeans were last up 3-3/4 cents at $12.15-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO