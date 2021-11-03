CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-CBOT wheat futures extend retreat from 2012 high

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slid on profit-taking on Wednesday, traders said, after prices climbed this week to their highest level since 2012 on tightening world supplies and robust demand. Losses also hit the corn market, which retreated after rising on Tuesday to...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn, soybeans up 2-4 cents; wheat up 1-5 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat market underpinned by strong export demand, tight supplies. * Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, plans to set a grain export quota for January-June 2022, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 2-3/4 cents at $7.81-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $7.94-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 5-1/2 cents to $10.29-1/4. CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on support from signs of strong ethanol demand. * December corn last traded up 3-3/4 cents at $5.58-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on continued support from U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to the domestic harvest forecast on Tuesday. Concerns about export demand, big crop expectations in Brazil to limit gains. * Rabobank's latest forecast for Brazil's soybean crop held steady at 142 million tonnes. * January soybeans were last up 3-3/4 cents at $12.15-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-FranceAgriMer cuts wheat export forecast for 2021/22, raises stocks

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports in the 2021/22 season, citing an expected shift to maize use in animal feed after a rally in wheat prices and increased competition on international markets. In monthly forecasts, the office cut...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia to set H1 grain export quota, may change formula for tax

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth in the global market, its agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a government meeting on Wednesday. Russia, which supplies wheat mainly to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on hopes for stepped-up exports

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by hopes that export demand for U.S. offerings will rise as Russia makes move to secure its domestic supplies. * Traders also noted short-covering by investment funds and prices closed near session highs. * Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat hit its highest since May 2014. * Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, may revise upwards a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022. * Italian pasta makers are fearful of a substantial supply squeeze in the coming months after this summer's durum wheat price shock, as the market runs out of ways to offset a dire harvest in top exporter Canada. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 24-1/2 cents at $8.03 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 24 cents higher at $8.17-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 23 cents to $10.46-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Nick Macfie)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's B3 bourse to launch local soybean futures contract

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA will launch a local soybean futures contract developed in partnership with the CME Group, B3 said on Wednesday, as it aims to improve hedging tools for the grain supply chain in Brazil. According to B3, the so-called "Futuro...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Wednesday's close, December corn is up 16 1/2 cents, January soybeans are up 6 cents. December KC wheat is up 22 3/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 22 1/2 cents. Grains are off to a higher start, led by a rebound in oats and a 24-cent gain in December Chicago wheat. The vegetable oil sector was also higher Wednesday, from palm oil to canola to bean oil, helped by reported sale of U.S. soybean oil to unknown. December Dow Jones futures are trading down 118 points and the December U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.84. December gold is trading up $16.20 and December crude oil is trading down $2.14 a barrel with inflation back in the news. Earlier Wednesday, the Labor Department reported the consumer price index was up 6.2% in October from a year ago, the largest annual jump in 30 years, largely due to big increases in energy prices.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as global stocks tighten; corn, soy also strong

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, with the front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract jumping to its highest in 7-1/2 years, on concerns about tightening global supplies and strong export demand. Corn futures also rose, with the most-active contract surging 2.6% in its biggest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

$12.74 becomes new price resistance level for soybean market, analyst says

The sweeping soybean price reversal, after reaching the lowest level since February 19, is a sign that a short-term low may be in place. On Tuesday, the USDA report was nowhere near as bearish as feared, and this opens the door for the market to be more sensitive to South American weather developments.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high of $8.04-3/4 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans, Wheat Relinquish Some Gains, Corn Firmer

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 2 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 1 1/4 cents, and December KC wheat is down 1 1/4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Weather in the Plains and Midwest has been beneficial for harvest, but rains are expected to move across the Corn Belt and Upper Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, slowing the latter part of harvest. The November WASDE report was bullish for soybeans, with lower yields and production than many had anticipated.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise on U.S. program to speed slaughtering

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it will allow nine pork processing plants to apply to operate faster line speeds under a pilot program. The announcement eased concerns that slower processing speeds had slowed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Asia's growing appetite for beef helps Brazil's JBS to earnings beat

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The world's largest meat company JBS SA posted third-quarter net income that exceeded analysts' expectations on the strength of its United States meat business, exports to China and higher domestic food sales. According to a financial statement on Wednesday, JBS profited 7.58 billion reais...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close higher for second day in a row

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday on a round of follow-through buying after a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Tuesday that unexpectedly cut the harvest outlook sparked a rally. * Soyoil futures also were firm but soymeal futures weakened. * Private exporters reported the sale of 22,000 tonnes of soyoil to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Soyoil futures closed below session peaks after the benchmark December contract hit technical resistance at its 40-day moving average. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 4-3/4 cents at $12.16-3/4 a bushel. December soymeal dipped 10 cents to $342.40 a ton and December soyoil gained 0.67 cent to 59.14 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China. Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat, Corn Surge on Heels of WASDE Report

Wheat, corn and soybean oil led solid gains at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Wednesday. Bullish overtones from the November WASDE report, which showed declining soy production and tightening world wheat stocks, are given credit for the stronger markets. Corn closed higher despite the prediction of a record large yield in Tuesday’s report, as ethanol and crush demand both remain stout on exceptional margins.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Retreat as Inflation Hits 31-Year High

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were lower in early APAC deals on Thursday, after major benchmark indices continued their retreat from record levels, with market participants moving away from risk sensitive assets as fresh CPI figures posted the biggest annual gain in 31 years and long term yields spiked. During...
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Enjoying a Green Day

Corn trade is 10 to 11 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 16 to 20 cents higher. Corn trade is 10 to 11 cents higher at midday Wednesday with trade continuing to see buying post report after seeing numbers in line with expectations and seeing positive spillover from soybeans and wheat so far. The WASDE report showed yields at 177.0 bushels per acre (bpa) up .5 bpa from last month, and carryout at 1.494 billion, down slightly from last month, with world stocks up slightly.
AGRICULTURE

