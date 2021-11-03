2022 Honda Civic Si prices start at $28,315

The 2022 Honda Civic Si is shaping up to be the performance bargain of the year at first glance. With prices starting at $28,315 (including $1,015 destination charges) for the base Si trim, the Civic Si is about $7,000 more than a standard Civic sedan and about $5k dearer than a Civic Hatchback.

That’s not all. The 2022 Honda Civic Si costs $2,300 more than the outgoing tenth-gen Civic Si. Furthermore, it’s in the same price range as a base Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback or Chevy Camaro 2LT, both of which have more powerful four-cylinder engines than a Civic Si.

What’s with the price increase? Honda claims the price hike is attributable to a moderate spike in destination and other charges. Still, the Civic Si has all the elements of a sporty, fun-to-drive family sedan. It has an updated 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder VTEC engine pumping out 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. Most of the twist arrives from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm, ensuring maximum shove happens when you step on the gas.

More importantly, the new Civic Si preaches to the purist driver with a standard six-speed manual gearbox. The transmission comes with a nifty rev-matching feature lifted from the outgoing Civic Type R to make you feel like a professional racing driver as you row the gears. It also has a helical limited-slip front differential to offer better traction and handling on the twisties. Honda claims the stick has a 10-percent shorter throw and a more remarkable shift feel to maximize your driving enjoyment.

For its $28,315 base price, the 2022 Honda Civic Si has gloss black interior trim, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, a sporty honeycomb mesh grille, a redesigned upper bumper, and a reshaped rear bumper with two oval exhaust tips.

Meanwhile, the interior has sport seats, red stitching, red interior trimmings, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It even has a 12-speaker Bose audio system, the best audio system ever fitted to a Civic, said Honda.

The only item in the options list is summer tires, yours for an additional $200 over the base price. If you’ve been waiting for the all-new Honda Civic Si, you don’t have to wait long – the first deliveries will arrive at US Honda dealerships near the end of this year.