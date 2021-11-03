CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Honda Civic Si prices start at $28,315

By Alvin Reyes
 7 days ago
The 2022 Honda Civic Si is shaping up to be the performance bargain of the year at first glance. With prices starting at $28,315 (including $1,015 destination charges) for the base Si trim, the Civic Si is about $7,000 more than a standard Civic sedan and about $5k dearer than a Civic Hatchback.

That’s not all. The 2022 Honda Civic Si costs $2,300 more than the outgoing tenth-gen Civic Si. Furthermore, it’s in the same price range as a base Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback or Chevy Camaro 2LT, both of which have more powerful four-cylinder engines than a Civic Si.

What’s with the price increase? Honda claims the price hike is attributable to a moderate spike in destination and other charges. Still, the Civic Si has all the elements of a sporty, fun-to-drive family sedan. It has an updated 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder VTEC engine pumping out 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. Most of the twist arrives from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm, ensuring maximum shove happens when you step on the gas.

More importantly, the new Civic Si preaches to the purist driver with a standard six-speed manual gearbox. The transmission comes with a nifty rev-matching feature lifted from the outgoing Civic Type R to make you feel like a professional racing driver as you row the gears. It also has a helical limited-slip front differential to offer better traction and handling on the twisties. Honda claims the stick has a 10-percent shorter throw and a more remarkable shift feel to maximize your driving enjoyment.

For its $28,315 base price, the 2022 Honda Civic Si has gloss black interior trim, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, a sporty honeycomb mesh grille, a redesigned upper bumper, and a reshaped rear bumper with two oval exhaust tips.

Meanwhile, the interior has sport seats, red stitching, red interior trimmings, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It even has a 12-speaker Bose audio system, the best audio system ever fitted to a Civic, said Honda.

The only item in the options list is summer tires, yours for an additional $200 over the base price. If you’ve been waiting for the all-new Honda Civic Si, you don’t have to wait long – the first deliveries will arrive at US Honda dealerships near the end of this year.

2022 Toyota Tundra pickup starts at under $36,000

Toyota originally announced the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup in September. One of the most important things about the truck that we didn’t know was exactly how much it would cost. Toyota has now confirmed the official MSRP for the vehicle, and the cheapest version of the 2022 Tundra starts at $35,950. However, Toyota hasn’t announced all the pricing details for the truck, and presumably, that starting price will be for the base version without four-wheel drive and without destination fees.
Honda is showcasing Civic Si race cars and overlanding trucks at SEMA

Japanese automaker Honda is heading to this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show with a collection of Civic Si race cars and a few overlanding off-road vehicles. It includes the all-new Honda Performance Development (HPD) race car prototype for the Touring Car competition and a Civic Si racing car for the 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race.
Tuning potential of 2022 Honda Civic Si to be on full display at SEMA show

Honda has a redesigned 2022 Civic Si headed to showrooms later this year, and it's safe to say that a significant number of buyers plan to modify the car at some point during their ownership. Honda and its various performance partners will use the upcoming SEMA show to preview the...
The new Honda Civic looks mega as a race car

Honda Performance Development will show off its US-spec turn-key racer at SEMA. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You’ve seen the new Honda Civic in US ‘sedan’ spec. You’ve also seen the new Honda Civic in its...
2021 Honda Civic Si Race Car by Team Honda Research West

The model was built to compete in the National Auto Sports Association’s (NASA) 25-hour of Thunderhill sports car race in Northern California Dec. 3-5, 2021. What makes the Team Honda Research West Civic Si Race Car special?. Just like with the model design by TRD, the Civic Si from THR-W...
2022 Honda Pilot pricing announced for new Sport and TrailSport trim levels

As expected, the 2022 Honda Pilot model lines have been reworked resulting in two new trim levels (the Pilot Sport and Pilot TrailSport), two discontinued ones, and pricing that puts much-needed space between it and the two-row Passport. When Pilot pricing emerged two months ago, Honda omitted figures for the...
2022 Honda Civic hatch, 2022 Jeep Compass headline this week's new car reviews

We got some seat time in the redesigned Honda Civic hatchback that impressed us more than the already impressive sedan, and enjoyed the sharp new interior of the refreshed Jeep Compass. GMC showed off its new Sierra 1500 pickup truck, but we withhold ratings until we test the freshest and newest updates to all manner of vehicles.
2022 Honda Civic Si Costs Less Than You Think

If you're not already a fan of the new 2022 Honda Civic Si, then you're about to be. The automaker has released official pricing details for its entry-level compact sports sedan and, as expected, it's totally affordable. The MSPR for the redesigned model is a darn decent $27,300. Add in the $1,035 destination charge and you're looking at $28,315 all in. Want to add high-performance summer tires for improved grip and handling? That'll be only $200 more.
Watch The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Take On The Nurburgring

After unveiling the new sporty Civic Si, Honda is wasting no time putting the new hardcore Type R through its paces. Following last month's official teaser, Honda has been spied testing prototypes of the new Civic Type R before production begins. A few weeks ago, video footage emerged showing the new Civic Type R cruising the streets. Now, we finally get to see Honda's new hot hatch in full attack mode. For the first time, a video posted by CarSpyMedia shows the new Civic Type R getting a proper workout at the Nurburgring.
2022 Honda Civic Si Kicks Off At $27,300, Deliveries Begin Later in 2021

The 2022 Honda Civic Si made its debut last month with a slightly detuned version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine under the hood. Despite the five fewer ponies, the affordable sporty vehicle has many other upgrades which should improve its overall performance. Honda has just released pricing details about the new Civic Si, which will be at the brand’s dealers later this year.
Honda Civic Type R Sport Line Review: Better Wingless And On Smaller Wheels?

Visually, the FK8 Honda Civic Type R is a lot to take in. We have centre-exiting triple exhaust pipes, a sizeable front splitter, large wheel arch extensions, and yes, that huge rear wing. The car it’s based on, we mustn’t forget, is a pretty full-on thing to look at too, with body creases aplenty and some downright odd design choices. It’s for this reason, then, that dropping the big rear wing for this ‘Sport Line’ version doesn’t suddenly turn the FK8 into an under-the-radar sleeper.
2022 Honda Civic Touring: Refined economy

The new version of the best-selling compact car reaches new levels of sophistication. The first time I drove the 2022 Honda Civic, it reminded me a Volkswagen Jetta. I mean that as a compliment. I've always thought the Jetta had a higher level of refinement than the Civic. To me, the compact Volkswagen seemed to be an entry-level European sport sedan, while the Honda was content to knock off competing economy cars with better better engineering, mileage and reliability.
2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Mazda 3: Compact Sedan Showdown

The new Civic is the hot new thing, but is it hot enough?. Specs, pricing, and safety awards for each vehicle. Honda recently unveiled its new Civic and Civic Si models. With the arrival of the 2022 Honda Civic, it’s time to examine what might just be its closest compact sedan competitor this side of the Volkswagen Jetta: The 2021 Mazda 3. Both offer more upscale trims, but the Honda has a slightly more sporty edge. To say this is going to be tight is an understatement.
2022 Honda Civic sedan: For the car's long-time fans, the 11th-generation sedan is playing your song

The styling of the 2022 Honda Civic sedan reminded me -- of all things -- of an early Beatles tune. No kidding. Sort of like the lyrics of "Things We Said Today," the look of the new Civic seems futuristic and -- at the same time -- retro! To illustrate, here's what Paul McCartney said in an interview about the words of that 1964 tune: "The song projects itself into the future, and then is nostalgic about the moment we're living in now."
2022 Volkswagen Jetta Pricing Announced, Hits Back at the Honda Civic

The Volkswagen Jetta is here with finalized pricing. VW’s new compact sedan manages to undercut the Civic. Volkswagen took notice when Honda debuted the 2022 Honda Civic. How could Wolfsburg not? The new Civic undercuts the Volkswagen Jetta in price, but the Jetta might just be the nicer car. Then, of course, there’s the faster models to consider, both the Civic Si and the Jetta GLI. Which one will be better could decide the new compact king in America’s hotly contested compact segment.
Toyota announces 2022 Tundra pricing starting at $37,645

The Toyota Tundra is getting arguably its most significant (and most needed) update ever for the 2022 model year, and we're incredibly excited about it. We love how it looks; we love the massive tech upgrades that Toyota gave it, and we are very excited to get some more time behind the wheel. One thing we had been waiting on was how much it was going to cost, and thanks to an announcement made on Thursday by Toyota, now we know.
2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Volkswagen Golf: Hatchback Showdown

Volkswagen and Honda are two companies that have a long history of making excellent hatchbacks. The Civic Si is pure Japanese driving nirvana, and the Volkswagen GTI is the original hot hatch. But what about their slower counterparts, the 2021 Volkswagen Golf, and the 2022 Honda Civic? Only one of these hatchback models can stand the test of time, and it’s time to figure out which.
2022 Honda Accord

The 2022 Honda Accord tops our family-sedan rankings with superb safety and sleek looks. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Accord? What does it compare to?. The Accord is one of the best-known nameplates among mid-size family sedans, one with a thrifty Hybrid edition. The cars most likely on the same shopping list include the Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Altima, and the Toyota Camry.
